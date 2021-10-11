Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

