Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 69,982 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of PDC Energy worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $48.53 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

