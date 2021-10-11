Legal & General Group Plc Sells 101,382 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,382 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.30% of Resideo Technologies worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $23.52 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

