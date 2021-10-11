Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,818 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of The Middleby worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Barclays increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $171.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average is $174.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.