Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,606 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 697,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $113.25 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

