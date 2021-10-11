Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,088 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Saia worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $254.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $259.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.