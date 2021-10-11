Legal & General Group Plc Sells 23,548 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,548 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.34% of Glaukos worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,860,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 145,288 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 56,650 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.