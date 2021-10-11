Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,445 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of The Timken worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $68.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken Company has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

