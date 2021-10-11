Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,429 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of 51job worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job during the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 51job by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JOBS. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $69.34 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.67.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

