Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,182 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of Independence Realty Trust worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.65 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

