Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,475 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.57 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.