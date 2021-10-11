Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Integra LifeSciences worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

