Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Repligen worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 138,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $258.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

