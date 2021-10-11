Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 225,707 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $13,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of AMN opened at $119.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.