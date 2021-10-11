Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,474 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.80% of LTC Properties worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities.

