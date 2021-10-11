Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,912 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of New York Community Bancorp worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.37.

NYSE NYCB opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

