LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.00

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,196,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

