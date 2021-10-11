Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Legend Biotech traded as high as $57.62 and last traded at $57.27. Approximately 19,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 421,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after purchasing an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

