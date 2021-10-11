LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LMAT opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

