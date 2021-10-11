Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $93.85 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

