Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.