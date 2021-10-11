Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP):

10/8/2021 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

9/23/2021 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

9/22/2021 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

9/16/2021 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

9/14/2021 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

9/8/2021 – Lexington Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

