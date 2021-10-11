LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Down 5.1%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.96 and last traded at $137.06. 4,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 183,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.49.
A number of analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
