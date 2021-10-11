LHT (LHT) Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. LHT has a market cap of $166,391.84 and $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004373 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007646 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.