Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.12

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 119391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

The stock has a market cap of $603.09 million, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

