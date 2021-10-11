Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 454,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 373,087 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

