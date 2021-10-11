Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $3.10 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and $399,555.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00005438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00310553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.