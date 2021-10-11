LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $25,762.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00205233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,059,617,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,591,768 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

