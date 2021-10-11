Linamar (LNR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linamar (TSE: LNR):

10/8/2021 – Linamar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Linamar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$95.00.

9/28/2021 – Linamar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Linamar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$102.00.

Shares of LNR traded up C$1.69 on Monday, hitting C$67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,430. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$42.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

Get Linamar Co alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Linamar’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

In other Linamar news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total value of C$152,114.13.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.