Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,922,687 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5,043.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $244,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

