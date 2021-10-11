Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $300,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after acquiring an additional 893,913 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,194. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

