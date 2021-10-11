Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,489,554 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4,678.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.92% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $136,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $88.76. 2,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

