Lincoln National Corp Has $183.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3,275.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.41% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $183,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. 20,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.