Lincoln National Corp Has $185 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 4.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $184,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,473. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $103.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

