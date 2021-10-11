Lincoln National Corp Has $77.81 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.43% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $77,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.96. 11,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

