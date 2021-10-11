Lincoln National Corp Has $84.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $84,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 395,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

