Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.91. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

