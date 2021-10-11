Lincoln National Corp Sells 36,619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,619 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $71,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

VGK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 195,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,260. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

