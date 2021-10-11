Linear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $203.35 million and $37.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00217394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00094373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

