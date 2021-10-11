Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Hits $10.14 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $9,257.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00205600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00095130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

