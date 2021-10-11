LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0140 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $7,225.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

