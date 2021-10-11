Liquity Price Reaches $6.82 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $6.82 or 0.00011876 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $76.06 million and $1.21 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00126598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,453.94 or 1.00020328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.42 or 0.06111211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,148,541 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.