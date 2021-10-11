Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $15.24 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $2,547.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,326.29 or 0.99972268 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 139.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,112,356 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

