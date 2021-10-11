Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $115,526.93 and approximately $29.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,773.54 or 1.00043000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.00500707 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004423 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.