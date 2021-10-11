Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 21.5% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $111,337.75 and approximately $15.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,197.71 or 0.99996874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.21 or 0.00519944 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004645 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

