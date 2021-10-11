Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $277.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.32 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.