Livenodes 24-Hour Volume Tops $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00034830 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001197 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

