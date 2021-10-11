LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 214,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,675,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of LM Funding America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 264.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 423.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.