Lobstex One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,073.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $85,073.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,606,372 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.