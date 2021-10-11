Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.8% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.97. 30,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,953. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.